Terlton residents asked to evacuate due to grass fires

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Pawnee County Emergency Management has requested that the town of Terlton be evacuated due to grass fires in the area.

The North 48 Fire Department is asking residents to evacuate to the east. If you need a place to evacuate, North 48 Fire said you can go to their station at 370449 E Evergreen Dr.

The Westport Community Center is also open as an evacuation shelter.

