Terence Crutcher: Vigil planned five years after killing of unarmed Black man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vigil is scheduled Thursday night in remembrance of Terence Crutcher five years after he was shot and killed by a white Tulsa police officer.

Crutcher's family is organizing the vigil at the 36th Street North Event Center at 7:40 p.m. -- the same time Betty Shelby shot and killed him a half-decade ago.

On Sept. 16, 2016, Shelby killed Crutcher while he stood outside his SUV in the middle of a Tulsa road as he held his hands in the air.

A jury acquitted Shelby of a first-degree manslaughter charge, and she'd later resign from the Tulsa Police Department.

Since his death, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, led by his sister Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, has been working to combat police brutality as well as support the resurgence of Black Wall Street in downtown Tulsa.

