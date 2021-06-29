Teenage boy shot overnight, Tulsa police searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A 13-year old boy is recovering after a shooting late Monday night in east Tulsa.

Tulsa police said the situation started around 10:45 p.m. when multiple shots were heard at the East Central Village apartments. Officers say a mother and her 13-year-old son went to pick her 21-year-old son from his apartment. A person walked up to their car and shot at the car with a handgun multiple times.

The 13-year-old was shot twice in the leg. His mother immediately took him to the hospital. He is going to be OK.

Investigators learned the gunman had issues with the victim's older brother. TPD secured a search warrant after discovering the suspect ran into a home near East Admiral Place and North 123rd Avenue.

Police searched the residence, but did not find the gunman.

