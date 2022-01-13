Teen shot, Tulsa police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. — A teen is now recovering in a hospital after he was shot overnight in Tulsa.

Tulsa police say they received a call around 1 a.m. about a possible shooting near East Apache Street and Yale Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old inside a home with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

While searching the area, they found numerous shell casings from at least two different firearms outside the home. Police spoke with several witnesses but it is unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

An investigation into the situation is currently ongoing. At this time, TPD does not have any information on a possible suspect.

