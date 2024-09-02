Tee Pee Drive-in to highlight Green Country filmmakers

SAPULPA, Okla — Nostalgic movie fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to the ‘80s “Beetlejuice,” which opens on Sept. 6.

What better way to enjoy it than as a nostalgic drive-in theater?

Restored and reopened in April of 2023, the owners of Sapulpa’s Tee Pee Drive-in wanted a place for Oklahomans to come together and experience the throwback feel of a drive-in movie.

Airstream overnight rentals are on site, and there is a playground to add to the vintage charm.

The fall movie season kicks off on Sept. 5 with a series of short films that will run on the big screen before the feature film.

Zach Litwack is a filmmaker and OSU-Tulsa film professor. His short film, “I’m Taking You Home” is the first to be selected and will air before "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"It's a highly anticipated film, and it's wonderful to be able to show my project in front of so many folks I have yet to encounter," said Litwack. "It's really needed in a place like Tulsa--there is a lot of talent here and not always venues for them to show their work."

"I'm Taking You Home" is a dark comedy that follows a group of road trippers whose argument steers the film through a series of twists and turns.

Litwack is no stranger to spotlight. His black and white short called “The Gentleman” aired ahead of his discussion at TedXTulsa. Previous films were chosen for the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival.

"Not in competition, but an honor to show audiences at a venue like that," he said.

Litwack says seeing this film come to fruition is extra special.

"Very much a passion project," said Litwack. "We actually filmed it in 2020--the pandemic happened that put a halt on things, but we were finally able to safely work in post-production."

Calling the film "post-production heavy," Litwack said they finally finished early this year in time for the fall series at the Tee Pee Drive-In.

Tee Pee moviegoers will be able to see the film starting Sept. 5.

The drive-in is still accepting applications for short films. The films must be 20 minutes or shorter, produced in Oklahoma, and preferably completed within the last year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

