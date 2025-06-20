'Tears of Joy': 21 Oklahomans return after being stranded in Israel

TULSA, Okla. — 21 Oklahomans stranded in Israel since the country's military conflicts expanded into Iran in early June today returned to Green County.

Brent Ralston was one of the people who returned. She said they couldn't be happier to be back in the United States. Curtis Ralston was also stranded in Israel.

"It's great to be home, we're just so thankful for the people that care and the people that prayed for us, we felt it. We felt prayers constantly while we were gone," said Curtis Ralston.

House Representative Kevin Hern was in Tulsa for the arrival.

Representative Hern said he worked with countless federal agencies for a week to make this possible. He said the important thing was they're back in Oklahoma.

"We were talking to them when they should be sleeping, and they were talking with us when we should be sleeping, so it's been relentless over the last seven days getting them here," said Hern.

When they arrived, loved ones were waiting and proudly waving the American flag and signs that welcomed them home.

"There were large rounds of applause, there were tears of joy, people were just really relieved to be home," said Brent Ralston.

Representative Hern said they're still working to see if there are more people stranded they can bring back. Brent Ralston gave her thanks to everyone who helped them return.

"We were just waiting for the time to be right to make the moves that were made, and we're just grateful for the people that guided us," said Brent Ralston.

