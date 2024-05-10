Teachers get special appreciation at Lewis and Clark Elementary

TULSA, Okla. — All week, schools have been honoring teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrated across the country from May 6 to 10.

For months, Tulsa Public Schools’ Lewis and Clark Elementary School Principal Lori Gregory has been secretly interviewing students about their teachers.

She collected words of affirmation about teachers to read aloud during the assembly.

“You kept it a surprise?” she asked the students during the assembly. “Yes!” the crowd screamed.

“I wanted the teachers to feel really special and appreciated,” said Gregory. “Not just by me, but their students as well, because that’s why they’re here.”

The kids know the importance of their teachers, like Jayden Landeros, a fifth grader.

“So a lot of kids can learn and know more than they did know,” he said.

“I do it because I love the kids, and I love to see their excitement when they learn,” said Stacy Fluellen, a fifth-grade Math and Science teacher at Lewis and Clark. “It is such an honor.”

Gregory also collected donated gift cards, but hopes this assembly full of words of affirmation lasts a lifetime.

