TCSO: Suspect arrested after pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is arrested after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon on Highway 75, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit started near Berryhill, Okla., and eventually ended near south of Glenpool, Okla. on Highway 75. Deputies said the suspect, Jeffrey Brent Thomas, rammed into two patrol cars during the pursuit.

"It drove around the Berryhill area where he backed into one of our patrol cars as well as one of the U.S. Marshal task force vehicles, disabling both of those cars," said Travis Jones with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department said Thomas had a warrant for lewd molestation, and when they tried to pull him over, he sped off.

Officials told 2 Works for You no one was injured during the chase.

Multiple agencies were also involved in the pursuit, including the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Glenpool Police Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

