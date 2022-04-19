TCSO encouraging citizens to create Emergency Health Profile

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office has a new program that they believe will save lives.

They are encouraging Oklahomans to create an emergency health profile through the platform “Rapid SOS.”

Rapid SOS launched the initiative in an effort to get first responders crucial health information during emergencies. It is an emergency response data platform.

It’s been around for about 10 years, but the Tulsa Regional Emergency Communications Center only recently implemented the technology in our area.

People can create a profile on the Rapid SOS website for free. The profile is linked to a person’s phone number.

“Your telephone number is referenced, so when you call 9-1-1 we are provided with information not only on your location but maybe key contacts, medical information and any other life-saving information that might be of assistance to the 9-1-1 caller," Ken Stewart, the communications director at Tulsa Regional ECC says.

When someone calls 911 and doesn’t have a health profile set, dispatchers can gather only a couple of details from the call itself, such as a location, and what language the person speaks.

If the caller has a profile set up and it’s linked to their number, the dispatch center can gather a lot more information, immediately.

“Any other key contacts or emergency contacts so great for children or elderly individuals then obviously medical information, allergies, any information you provide within the portal they ask, is then presented to that emergency call taker to relay to first responders."

You can also include information like pre-existing conditions, mental health issues, disabilities, and more. Stewart says knowing that information as soon as a 9-1-1 call is placed, is so important.

“Information provided is very vital and can help provide the best response to your needs so say you’re the caller that is diabetic and unresponsive, then we may know your medical history prior to send the appropriate response," says Stewart.

Rapid SOS is a worldwide platform so if your emergency happens away from home almost anywhere in the world, the dispatcher will have your information.

You can create an Emergency Health Profile here.

