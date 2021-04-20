TCC northeast campus transforms into federal vaccination clinic

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Community College's northeast campus is undergoing temporary "operational changes" to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic opens Wednesday and will be run by personnel with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Defense.

Hours of the clinic are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m, Tuesday through Sunday at 3727 East Apache Street.

On-campus parking is available in lots #8 and #9. Entrance is through the southeast door.

Individuals interested in being vaccinated can schedule an appointment through the state's online portal or by calling 211. The TCC clinic will accept walk-ins after the first week of opening.

Federal, local, and state officials will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the opening of the community vaccination center.

The center is prepared to provide up to 21,000 vaccinations per week for eight weeks.

Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. A parent or legal guardian must be present with individuals under the age of 18.

