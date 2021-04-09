White House partners with the State of Oklahoma to establish new Community Vaccination Center in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The White House COVID-19 response team announced Friday morning that Tulsa is the next city in the U.S. that will get a federally-mandated mass vaccination site.

The new Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will be at the Northeast Campus of the Tulsa Community College. The Administration expects to administer approximately 3,000 shots in a day and will run for eight weeks.

"The pandemic has hit our most vulnerable populations the hardest including those from lower socioeconomic households and people of color," says TCC President & CEO Dr. Leigh Goodson. "The TCC Northeast Campus provides access to our community, is served by Tulsa Transit, and supports the College's vision of an educated, employed, and thriving community."

FEMA will also lend support to the CVC site in partnership with the Tulsa Health Department, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Oklahoma National Guard, as well as state and local partners

“Oklahomans welcome this additional support from the federal government to further fuel our state’s successful vaccination rollout. We are well on our way to getting our summer back,” says Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The White House has already deployed federal teams to work with the state and local jurisdictions. The Tulsa CVC site is expected to be up and running by Wednesday, April 21.

“We are grateful to receive additional resources in Tulsa to reach as many people as possible during one of the largest vaccination rollouts in our country’s history," says City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. "I want to thank our federal partners for selecting Tulsa for this opportunity and want to thank the State of Oklahoma for their continued distribution of the vaccine as we all do our part to protect our neighbors."

The site will be able to serve other surrounding areas, including Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, and Pawnee Counties. The Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus is easily accessible for some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The site is also located near at least three major highways and has convenient access to parking and public transportation.

“As we continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in our community, it’s important to ensure equitable access for those who have been disproportionately affected by the virus. The addition of a temporary community vaccination center located in north Tulsa will increase opportunities for residents to receive the vaccine. I am grateful to the local, state and federal agencies who are collaborating to bring this center to fruition,” says Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

Any Oklahoman age 16 and older, as well as non-residents, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to them. A parent or legal guardian must be present with individuals under the age of 18. Appointments may be scheduled using the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal. Walk-in appointments will also be available.

The Northeast Campus of the Tulsa Community College is located at 3727 East Apache Street, Tulsa, OK.

