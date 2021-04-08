Starlink satellites light up Tulsa night sky

TULSA, Okla. — Did you think you saw an alien UFO in the sky late Wednesday night? Well, so did a lot of people.
A string of what appeared to be stars traveled across the night sky and many questioned what it could be.
The mystery has been solved. According to a Tweet posted yesterday, SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites into space.
This marks SpaceX's 10th successful mission this year.
Remember to look up because the Starlink satellites could be in the night sky nearest you.
Trending Stories:
- Biden targets 'ghost guns' with executive actions to combat gun violence
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, descendants to host Black Wall Street Legacy Festival
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Tulsa family searching for missing dog with tragic past
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter