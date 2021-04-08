Starlink satellites light up Tulsa night sky

TULSA, Okla. — Did you think you saw an alien UFO in the sky late Wednesday night? Well, so did a lot of people.

A string of what appeared to be stars traveled across the night sky and many questioned what it could be.

The mystery has been solved. According to a Tweet posted yesterday, SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites into space.

This marks SpaceX's 10th successful mission this year.

Remember to look up because the Starlink satellites could be in the night sky nearest you.

