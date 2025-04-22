TAX CUT?: OK lawmakers aim to repeal law marking up 6% tax on gas, groceries

TULSA, Okla. — A 6% mandatory tax on things like groceries and gas could be eliminated here in Oklahoma amending a nearly eight-decade old law.

The Price Control Act marked up essential goods like groceries and gas and has been in play since 1949.

Oklahoma lawmakers are now trying to ease the strain on your wallet by passing Senate Bill 638.

If the bill passes all the way through the legislature, it could mean things like baby foods, gas and even some medications could see the added tax go away.

Lawmakers said the current law had good reasoning as it made small local businesses competitive by helping cover the costs associated with running a business.

But now some lawmakers claimed this is an unnecessary tax to put back on Oklahomans.

In the state senate some legislators wondered if the small businesses would be hurt by losing this tax.

“Do you think that this could hurt small businesses if it were to go away?,” Senator Brian Guthrie (R) Bixby asked of his senate counterparts.

"I know that small businesses flourish in states that do not have the mandatory mark up," responded Senator Julie Daniels (R) Bartlesville.

Jim Randall is the chairman of the Oklahoma State Council on Aging. He said getting rid of the tax will benefit those on a fixed income.

"For every bit of extra dollars they have to spend on this, that puts them in a position to where they may have to compromise, whether or not they go pick up a prescription, whether they go to a doctor or whether they have other services that are necessary and vital to their health," Randall said.

If passed, the bill would allow businesses to impose the 6% tax, lower the tax, or eliminate it altogether.

It will be heard in the House Commerce and Economic Development Oversight Committee.

The bill has already swiftly passed through the state senate. If passed through committee it will move to the house floor for final vote, before going to the governors desk to be signed into law.

