Suspected serial rapist accused of targeting at least 4 Tulsa County women

TULSA, Okla. — Joshua DeCosta is accused of raping four women over an eleven-year time span.

During a multi-agency news conference Oct. 31, Tulsa's police chief, county sheriff, district attorney and an OSBI spokesperson outlined how DNA helped them link DaCosta to the crimes.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said the first rape happened in Tulsa County in 2008 when DeCosta was a teenager.

"A 20 year old female exited out of her back door to let her dog out and was immediately accosted from behind. She was assaulted to the point where she lost consciousness. The victim regained consciousness an hour or so later and called 911. Evidence was recovered that would later link DeCosta to that rape. Due to being unconscious during the sexual assault the victim could not identify the assailant. Furthermore, the victim is not alive today to inform her that her assailant had been identified. Tragically, the mental and physical pain of this rape took its toll and the victim committed suicide." Vic Regalado, Tulsa County Sheriff

Tulsa police investigated the next three rapes linked to DeCosta.

A 14-year-old in 2013

A 25-year-old in 2015

A 14-year-old in 2019

Police Chief Dennis Larsen credits the victims for coming forward and naming their abuser as well as DNA evidence for helping investigators.

For over a decade the suspect victimized and traumatized several young females. Thanks to the constant advancement in technology and the unwavering dedication of every law enforcement officer throughout the state who investigated these heinous crimes this suspect is no longer, and no longer ever will harm another innocent victim. Dennis Larsen, Tulsa Police Chief

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said, "You're looking at a crime that's probably potential punishment: up to life in prison."

DaCosta was arrested while serving time in a federal prison in Oregon for a 2019 rape conviction. Investigators tell us on Oct. 29, he was just days away from being freed when they arrested him for the Tulsa County rapes.

He is currently incarcerated in Tulsa's David L. Moss Center on an ICE detainer because he is a citizen of Guyana.

