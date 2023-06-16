Suspect in Donut Hole vandalism arrested by ATF

TULSA, Okla. — Several months after someone targeted The Donut Hole on Brookside with a molotov cocktail the ATF identified a suspect.

Court records accused Coby Dale Green of 'malicious use of explosives' on October 31st, 2022.

The criminal complaint alleges Green used a baseball bat to break the window at The Donut Hole and then lit a molotov cocktail on fire and threw it inside. Firefighters responded around 8 am. and found the bottle did not break but some liquid spilled out and there were scorch marks on the floor. The wick in the bottle was still burning. Fire investigators responded to the scene.

Fire investigators believed they recognized the suspect from another arson case involving Coby Green. That case was dismissed when a witness failed to appear. 2 News Oklahoma is getting court records on this case for more context.

When the owner arrived on scene she shared several Facebook posts from Coby Green in response to the relationship the business has with local drag queens saying "this disgusting filth has got to go" and in a comment on a post about another vandalism incident he wrote "I'm just said they didn't molotov it."

Investigators also found a note and two fliers attached to the door of a business near the Donut Hole the note said "Ecclesiastes 3 1-8 KJV" and the fliers called LGBT a virus and showed a man holding another man by the throat, another said "fight against LGBT groomers" and showed a man being choked by a rainbow bandana.

Days later a representative from Meta, the company that owns Facebook, reached out to investigators about suspicious activity on Green's account in connection to this attack. The account was verified by Meta and preserved for the investigation. Investigators also used cell phone data to determine Green's location at the time of the incident.

A search warrant led them to clothes and items they think Green used during the attack and several newspapers saved that covered the attack. Investigators think Green kept these as 'trophies.' Fliers similar to the ones found at the business were also found during a search, as well as clothes, shoes and other items that appeared to match the surveillance video of the attack.

The day after the attack good samaritans showed up at The Donut Hole to help clean up and repair the damage.

Green was arrested on June 15th.

