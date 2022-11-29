Supply chain issues affecting Oklahoma municipality construction projects

WAGONER, Okla. — Green Country suppliers are feeling the effects of inflation, especially considering many construction projects were bid out before supply chain issues revved up.

As Wagoner gets in the Christmas spirit, streetscape construction continues. Ashely Waits has been in the thick of it, and she's ready for it to be over.

As the owner of The Locker Room embroidery shop downtown, she didn’t expect the project to be taking this long.

“Having a location where there’s construction in front of it is a whole different mindset," she said.

Neither did Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones who signed off on those downtown projects with the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation before the supply chain took a hit.

“I feel sorry for a lot of the contractors," Jones said. "Not just here in Wagoner, but all of the contractors because their profit margin probably went way down — if not losing money on these projects.”

It’s left contractors in cities like Wagoner having to delay projects because distributors are having to find ways to get supplies in a shortage at top dollar.

“I think the problem with Wagoner is that it’s taking so long and they’re hearing dates that is not met," Wait said.

Wagoner’s construction manager says they used to be able to get a bundle of rebar for $700. Now it’s $1,500. Concrete was $98 a yard, now it’s $128.

Some people told 2 News they were worried about having to sit and stand on dirt for the upcoming Christmas parade on Thursday.

“It’s not going to be done by then, and we are going to do a safety walk starting at around noon that Thursday," Jones said.

The mayor says if all goes as planned, the streetscape portion of the project will be done in a few weeks. That does not include the resurfacing of the main road. They need consistently warmer temperatures to lay asphalt.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --