Suite Shots Golf to fill GolfSuites' spot on Jenks Riverwalk

JENKS, Okla. — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation announced which new business will take the spot of GolfSuites on the Jenks Riverwalk.

In April, GolfSuites was evicted from its location after the MCN said it breached its lease agreement.

After GolfSuites left, the Muscogee Nation National Council approved an $8.5 million improvement plan for the golf entertainment facility and the overall Riverwalk property, which led to an agreement with the new company — Suite Shots.



Suite Shots will have golf simulation bays, indoor golf simulators, private event rooms and bars, and restaurants.

The new business hopes to open in the Spring of 2025.

Suite Shots was founded in 2019 and is based in Fargo, South Dakota. They said the new spot will create over 150 jobs.

Onefire Holding Company CEO Debbie Severson said she appreciates the Muscogee Nation’s reinvestment into the Riverwalk and looks forward to the continued resurgence of the property.

“Suite Shots Golf’s addition to the Riverwalk community will elevate our guests’ experiences for entertainment and gathering for years to come,” said Severson. “The arrival of Suite Shots Golf combined with our terrific existing tenants, strategic partnership with Rainier Companies, and Onefire’s continued investments into the property, will raise the Jenks Riverwalk to new heights.”

