STUDIO ROW: The Church Studio owner investing 3.5M to revitalize area in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Diagonal from The Church Studio at 3rd and Trenton will be new retail and restaurant spaces to try and revitalize

the area.

The Church Studio's Chief Executive Officer Teresa Knox recently purchased this building across the street, which used to be owned by Chevron.

It's part of Knox's effort to bring life back into the studio's surrounding area.

She said they have worked hard to make that area a space for the arts, even buying twelve of the surrounding buildings to ensure they are focused on the same goals.

One of the more prominent additions to the area will be the 20 by 15 feet large egg statue that will have the letter S in it.

Lilly Architects

For non Leon Russell history buffs, the egg statue honors the late musician’s original logo for the studio.

That’s a nod to Shelter Records, but the S also represents Studio Row, which is our musical neighborhood," said Knox.



The large sculpture will sit in front of the $3.5 million renovated building.

This project is being funded privately by Knox. She's putting a high investment in the area with hopes to see it thrive.

"I think it’s important to honor the heritage of these buildings. We don't want to tear down these buildings We want to renovate we want to beautify that," said Knox.

Lilly Architects

She said over the years Tulsa's art scene has grown. Whether it's film, music, painting, or something else, she said there's something for everyone.

"It’s really a great place for local artists to explore careers in the entertainment industry," said Knox.

She said it's now her turn to continue to invest in what they’ve dubbed Studio Row. While the neighborhood is technically in the Pearl District they're renaming the area.

"We have five suites. We’re hoping to get more restaurants and retail businesses. In the past historically after the return of the century, this is always been kind of an industrial manufacturing type area," said Knox.

Lilly Architects

When at the Church Studio 2 News caught up with Chaz Stephans a local comedian. He said this is a great investment for Tulsa.

"I think it’s beautiful to see us have more areas to have social gatherings. They don’t always have to be downtown or the Gathering Place or Cherry Street or have to go to south Tulsa. So just to be able to expand places for more people to be able to gather is always awesome," said Stephans.

While Knox is still working to fill the spaces, it's expected to be ready by the end of the year.

