Student suspended after threats made at Bartlesville middle school

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville Police Department is aware of these rumors which were made on social media.

The police department will have extra security at Central Middle School pending the investigation.

Bartlesville police say they take threats like these seriously and will update with more information as it becomes available.

