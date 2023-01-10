Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student suspended after threats made at Bartlesville middle school

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:05:28-05

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville Police Department is aware of these rumors which were made on social media.

The police department will have extra security at Central Middle School pending the investigation.

Bartlesville police say they take threats like these seriously and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7