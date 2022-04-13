Strong winds damage Stilwell homes, businesses

STILWELL, Okla. — Strong winds rolled through Adair County early Wednesday morning as a quick-moving cold front moved southeast in Oklahoma.
Photos from Stilwell show damage done to roofs and power lines in the area likely caused by straight-line winds, pending National Weather Service investigation.
>> Photos: Damaging winds hit Stilwell
Adair County Emergency Management's preliminary damage reports included damage to a couple of businesses, a few houses with roof damage, and downed power lines and trees.
Most of the damage is on the west side of Stilwell to Highway 59 — included a semi-truck that toppled over on the roadway.
Trending Stories:
- Missing toddler found dead in McIntosh County
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- How common are 'ghost guns' in Oklahoma?
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Gov. Stitt signs bill banning most abortions in Oklahoma
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter