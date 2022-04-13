Watch
Strong winds damage Stilwell homes, businesses

Tristan Taylor
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:07:44-04

STILWELL, Okla. — Strong winds rolled through Adair County early Wednesday morning as a quick-moving cold front moved southeast in Oklahoma.

Photos from Stilwell show damage done to roofs and power lines in the area likely caused by straight-line winds, pending National Weather Service investigation.

Adair County Emergency Management's preliminary damage reports included damage to a couple of businesses, a few houses with roof damage, and downed power lines and trees.

Most of the damage is on the west side of Stilwell to Highway 59 — included a semi-truck that toppled over on the roadway.

