Strong schools, strong city | Focus on public education at Chamber inauguration

TULSA, Okla. — At the 2025 Tulsa Regional Chamber Inauguration, public education was the focus for the new board chair.

2 New Oklahoma spoke with Bill Knight and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson about how investing in education could make Tulsa better.

“A strong Tulsa Public Schools system makes for a strong Tulsa,” said Bill Knight.

In front of a packed crowd at the Cox Business Convention Center, 2025 Tulsa Regional Chamber Board Chair Bill Knight laid out his focus for the year centered, in part, on public education and students.

“I’m excited today to announce two initiatives where we can make a difference,” said Knight.

He first laid out a new career exploration initiative that will provide TPS juniors and seniors firsthand experiences at local businesses to give them an idea of career options.

“I think just showing students the opportunities, and that’s really what we want to do, is going to make a difference,” said Knight.

The Chamber is recruiting 10 companies willing to provide about 25 students with career exploration options in the fall and spring.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson says she’s grateful the Chamber is laser-focused on education and her students.

The fact that we are partnering sends a tremendous message around the quality of the educational experience our students deserve and that our Tulsans are expecting,” said Dr. Johnson. “They are holding us accountable that our young people get the best opportunity to be successful.”

The initiatives don’t just focus on TPS students while they’re in high school but also during that transition to college as well.

“They’re first-generation college students,” said Knight. “They’ve done all the hard work. They’ve earned a scholarship to a post-secondary school, but they don’t go because they don’t have the resources to get there.”

He says the Chamber will focus on getting businesses to support these students so they have essentials like books, dorm room supplies, and transportation. The goal is to stand in the gap so these essentials don’t stop students from getting to their freshman year of college.

“It makes a tremendous difference because this is our generation,” said Dr. Johnson. “These will be the next set of individuals working in our city, growing our economy, ensuring that our city and our state stays whole and is on the map doing great things.”

During his inaugural speech, Knight also focused on regional tourism and the dollars Tulsa is losing by not having more hotel rooms downtown.

He’s pushing for a 650-room convention center hotel to fill in the gap. The Chamber also plans to go to Salt Lake City this year to study their convention center hotel's impact on the local economy.

