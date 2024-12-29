Street rehab project coming for 91st Street between Harvard and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — A road project for 91st Street between Yale and Harvard will redo the asphalt and add a completed sidewalk. City leaders said this is to improve safety along the street. However, people who live in the neighborhood along 91st said something says the city should focus on widening the road.

Robert Swank lives near 91 Street and said he isn't happy about the project.

"Overall, it's just a waste of taxpayers' money," said Swank.

Throughout Swank's 10 years of living near the road, Swank said traffic has been a nightmare, and he wants something done about it.

"I think it's just a waste of time; I think they need to expand the road to make it two lanes on either side," said Swank.

His neighbor Terry Tucker agreed.

"Well I think any progress is helpful. It needs to be widened, actually; four lanes would be helpful," said Tucker.

City leaders said the project will connect the existing sidewalks to prevent people from walking on the road. They also planned to raise a section of 91st Street to improve the line of sight between the school and the neighborhood, but the amount was not specified.

2 News contacted Phill Lakin, Tulsa's district eight city councilor, to see if there are any plans to widen the road in the future.

"We don't have enough money to widen all the roads in south Tulsa… we just don't have that money appropriated," said Lakin.

Lakin said it's unclear how much the project will cost. But it will take advantage of the summer when school is out to reduce the impact on traffic. Swank said if they did widen the road, it would be a weight off his shoulders.

"Oh, I think it would definitely create more flow," said Swank.

If you have any feedback or have more questions, there will be a meeting about the plan at the Peggy Helmerich library on Jan 6th at 5131 E 91st St, Tulsa.

