Storm Shield: How to change app settings for severe weather events

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma meteorologists recommend everyone use the Storm Shield weather app to get important notifications and weather updates anywhere they bring their phones.
Before severe weather moves into your neighborhood, you'll want to be sure all of your Storm Shield notifications are turned on.
The home page of the app shows the radar along with some forecast information. In the top-left corner should be a Settings button.
In Settings, you can scroll down to see an option to "Manage Weather Alerts." There may be a prompt to turn them on if they haven't been changed before.
The list of alerts can be edited so users can pick which ones they'd like to get.
Tornado Warning notifications and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings should be turned on ahead of any severe weather event in the area.
There are also separate sections for specific types of weather events, including flash flooding.
Depending on the smartphone, the settings for the device itself may need to be changed if a user still doesn't receive notifications after turning them on in the Storm Shield app.
