Storm damage across Green Country after early morning storms

TULSA, Okla. — Storm damage reports are coming in from across Green Country after storms moved through the area early Friday morning.

In McAlester there are trees and powerlines down. Crews are working to clear the streets.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management reports five to seven homes with roof damage on the north side of McAlester. Roof damage is also reported on two City of McAlester buildings and an Oklahoma Department of Corrections building. Numerous trees and powerlines are down.

Photos from City of McAlester

Lincoln County Emergency Management reports damage to structures in Stroud, including significant roof damage to some multi-family homes on Main Street and minor damage to additional buildings in that area. Multiple powerlines are down throughout the county. Additional vegetative debris is also reported.

This is the first round of storms expected in Green Country over the next few days.

