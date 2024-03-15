Storm chaser exhibition requesting severe weather photos

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa's Oklahoma Center for Humanities invites the community to contribute to an upcoming exhibit.

OCH is documenting weather phenomena throughout Oklahoma's history.

The new gallery exhibit, Storm Chasing, features everything from the work of Oklahoma's brave storm chasing community.

The exhibit will provide a unique look at the weather's social impact and is inviting the community to send in their photos.

The goal is to showcase the beauty, violence and aftermath of the state's extreme weather.

Specifically the state's historic tornadoes, the February 2021 ice storm, the June 2023 Father's Day storm and other events.

If you have a photograph you'd like to contribute, send your photo, full name, email address, cell phone number and a one-sentence description of each photo to humanities@utulsa.edu.

Applicants can provide up to three photos, those who are chosen will receive further instruction via email.

The exhibit will be part of July 5's First Friday Art Crawl and will run through August 31.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

