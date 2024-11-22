Stillwater police say ex-dental assistant assaulted at least 16 people

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Police Department is recommending charges to the Payne County District Attorney against a former dental assistant.

These are the charges against 35-year-old Cody Allen Stolfa:



Sexual Battery: 10 counts

Forcible Sodomy: 5 counts

Child Exploitation: 6 counts

Clandestine Recording: 4 counts

Sodomy- Victim Under 16: 2 counts

Lewd Acts to Child: 1 count

Stolfa was originally arrested in July for forcible sodomy against a unconscious patient recovering from dental surgery.

In June 2024, local Federal Bureau of Investigation agents recovered a video from 2021 on the dark web. Since then, detectives found several pictures and videos showing multiple offenses.

The alleged assaults happened between June and September 2021 at Central Oklahoma Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.

We will update this story when official charges are filed.

