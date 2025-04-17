Stillwater officials estimate nearly $2M boom from 'Boys From Oklahoma'

STILLWATER, Okla. — Early estimates from the City of Stillwater indicate the sellout “Boys from Oklahoma” concert weekend brought in close to $2 million in sales tax revenue.

The four-day concert at Boone Pickens Stadium, a reunion for Stillwater’s iconic Cross Canadian Ragweed, included the arena-packing Turnpike Troubadours and other Red Dirt bands like The Great Divide, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Stoney LaRue.

You know you’re from Oklahoma when photos from the concert flooded your social media for four days. Another graphic circulating on social media is confirmed by OSU Athletics. It shows the number of tickets sold in all of the 50 states plus three countries.

Brock Littau got a taste of both sides: he saw the show and worked at Chris’ University Spirit, a merchandise shop.

“I worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday—before [going to] to the concert—and then Sunday,” he said. “It was a packed weekend.”

Part of the nostalgia that drew thousands from the ‘90s generation back to hear these bands was that vigor of a college senior.

“I am definitely tired,” he laughed. “Still catching up on sleep — we’re getting there.”

Folks from the perennial Stillwater draw, Eskimo Joe’s, say it was like game day on repeat.

“Inside [the retail shop] and in the restaurant—you couldn’t stir it with a stick,” said Stan Clark, Founder. “It was crazy!”

Clark said he was at the restaurant most of the time, but also caught one of the shows.

“Almost all of those band members have played at Joe’s when they were just students with a guitar,” said Clark. “I was never prouder. I thought, ‘this is Stillwater.’”

With very few bumps, most viewed the weekend a success. City officials credit months of planning, its relationship with the university—and, because they’re a town that knows how to host a party.

Final economic numbers are expected in June.

