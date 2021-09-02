Stillwater mayor declares state of emergency due to hospital overflow

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Mayor WIll Joyce declared a state of emergency starting Friday that the city says is "based on the medical health of the community.

The City of Stillwater says the Oklahoma State Department of Health will be helping them deploy the Medical Reserve Corp, and they're issuing a statewide call for healthcare volunteers.

The announcement comes ahead of a busy weekend for the city with Labor Day events and Oklahoma State's first football game of the season.

“With the upcoming holiday weekend, several large events and our current lack of available beds and staffing, we are extremely concerned about an additional surge of patients needing medical care,” said Shyla Eggers, Director of Public Relations at Stillwater Medical.

The Medical Reserve Corp deployment would provide more nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and medical assistants throughout the weekend at minimum.

Overflow tents will be put up Friday morning outside the Emergency Department.

“It is critical that each of us become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks when possible," Joyce said.

"Our health professionals have incessantly warned us that we may reach the point when much-needed medical attention, COVID or non-COVID related, may not be available. We have now reached that critical threshold where our hospital no longer has available staffed beds and without each of us making necessary health changes, the trajectory is anticipated to continue declining.”

The state of emergency is scheduled to be in place through Monday, Sept. 20.

