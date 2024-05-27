'Still days away': Claremore City Manager says 65% of power back on

CLAREMORE, Okla. — All of Claremore lost power for most of the day after a tornado struck the town on May 26.

City Manager John Feary said some parts of the city may be without power for days, but there is some good news.

The city's two hospitals are operational, and all four sub-stations, which supply power for the city, are up and running.



Feary said restoring power is his number one priority. While he's happy with the progress, he said there's still a lot to go.

"We're about 65 percent restored," Feary said. "Which is really good in such a short amount of time, but the 35% that remains is substantially damaged."

That 35% is the highest impacted areas where touchdowns happened, and frankly, there are parts of it that will come back online gradually, but we're still days away in some areas," he said.

23 people were injured in the tornado and 19 went to the hospital. Of those, three people were critically injured. So far, no deaths were reported in Claremore.

WATCH our full interview with City Manager John Feary:

City Manager John Feary on Claremore tornado damage

The city implemented a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. The only people allowed in are residents and emergency responders.

Feary said if you have any questions, they've made a questions page on claremore.com.

A cooling and charging station is open at the Elks Lodge at 1820 Summit Dr.

