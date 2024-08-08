'Step by step': American Legion Post 1 resets, investing in new opportunities

TULSA, Okla — After years of financial hardships and membership decline the American Legion Post 1 said it's writing a new chapter in its story.

With the purchase of an investment property, they look to add funding to offer more programming and resources for Oklahoma veterans.

The new property is located on 6th St. between Peoria and Kenosha Ave.

Closing the sale in early August, Post 1 is renting out the various business spaces to add to funds for the nonprofit.

Post 1 Adjutant Allen Usry said it's a step to get back on track after selling their old building.

That sale caused some controversy among the legion's members. Due to its quick and seemingly behind-closed-door nature, many members suspected that the post was closing its doors for good.

Usry said the cost of monthly maintenance for a nearly 100-year-old building was too great.

"We're nearing the life of this building and so the building was donated to us in 1927 now we are going to get a building that will house us for the next 100 years," said Usry.

So, to get a new building they needed to make a financial plan. A part of that plan was identifying ways to retain money.

"Because we sold the building we have the funds to kind of step back and try to create a financial plan to give us financial security for the next 100 years," said Usry.

He said the post was spending about $8,000 a month maintaining the 100-year-old building.

Since the sale to Family and Children's Services, the post was allowed to stay in the building for 18 months at no cost.

They have about eight months left in that deal. With the new property, it will bring in about $10,000 a month in rent.

This will help the post get a new building of their own.

"We're hoping to get a building that we can call home for another 100 years. But there will be pieces of this building that move with us," said Usry.

Ursy said the sale of the historic building lost the trust of some members.

Now the legion is working hard to get them back.

"It's just kind of step by step to rebuild that trust and show people that we are going to be a positive force within the community," said Usry.

So far after changing leadership and reevaluating their mission Post 1 saw an increase in membership and social media followers.

All to be a beneficial force in the Tulsa community.

"I hate to say we are searching for members we are really just trying to be deserving of members," Usry said.

While the legion will be leaving its old building in the next year, it's hoped this will launch even more success.

