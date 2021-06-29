WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Oklahoma's back-to-work payment incentive

TULSA, Okla. — The state is offering $1,200 to Oklahomans still looking for a job. It's part of an incentive program by the Stitt administration that will give out cash to people who secure jobs after being unemployed. This comes days after the federal benefits ended this weekend.

To qualify for the incentive, you had to have been unemployed between May 2 and May 15 of 2021. Additionally, you've got to be working for 32 hours or more per week for six consecutive weeks between May 17 and September 4.

You can either work two part-time jobs or one full-time job The state says the incentive isn't just to help Oklahomans get back on their feet but also to help fill thousands of open positions across Green Country.

“We’re seeing a lot of job opportunities in the workforce and looking to fill those so that we can continue to have businesses open,” the executive director for OESC, Shelley Zumwalt said.

The first 20,000 applicants who apply and who are eligible will receive the payment. Applicants will also need to provide their pay stubs from the six weeks of work. Payment distribution begins in mid-July.

To apply to the program, CLICK HERE.

