State of the State features legislature amid governor’s absence

TULSA, Okla. — Business and community leaders gathered at the Cox Business Center today for the annual State of the State address. The annual speech has always been given by Governor Kevin Stitt, but he was not in attendance this year.

Instead, it focused on the incoming and outgoing Senate Pro Tempore and Speaker of the House fielding questions.

On Governor Stitt, Senator Greg Treat said, while he agrees with his stance on “McGirt” being a bad Supreme Court decision, he thinks Stitt’s relationship with tribes needs work.

“If you’re walking into a room and you have animosity and disrespect, you’re not going to come to a conclusion,” he said. “You have to show respect to our tribal nations.”

Speaker Charles McCall said his relationship with the legislature has made progress over the years.

“In terms of working and negotiating with legislators and understanding the culture of the legislative branch, he’s gotten better at it,” McCall said.

Treat and McCall both say they plan to return to the private sector after terming out in November, despite State Superintendent Ryan Walters this month McCall plans a run for governor.

Walters also made the conversation. Incoming Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton urges teachers to ignore the rhetoric.

“Go and do what you do best, take care of the kids in the classroom and let your administrators take care of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction,” he said.

Speaker Designee Kyle Hilbert said controversy has overshadowed some positives, but there are concerns.

“Better communication,” said Hilbert. “We have to have better communication and the school districts need better communication.”

McCall rejected a request to form an investigation committee into the overall State Department of Education, but did approve a financial audit.

“What we are ultimately interested in—is not political theatre—but making sure the schools get the monies the legislature appropriated in a timely manner,” he said.

All four applauded turning around the budget deficit and viewed it as one of their biggest accomplishments.

2 News reached out to Stitt’s office and the Tulsa Regional Chamber for why the governor did not attend or give the speech this year, but did not hear back.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

