STATE FINALIST: A Broken Arrow teacher is a finalist for a national S.T.E.M competition

A Sequoyah middle school teacher is a finalist in an S-T-E-M national competition.

Kimberly Murray entered the Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition for fun, but she was never expecting to be one of five teachers in the state as a finalist.

The competition is for S-T-E-M classes nationwide and requires teachers to teach their students innovative solutions through science, technology, engineering, or math.

Murray’s class is tackling how to build and fly drones to help search communities after being hit by a tornado, something Oklahomans know all about.

“Let’s say a horse or cow and a tornado hit and there’s debris hiding it. They can’t speak. They can’t call 911. So, if we put the drone out there to find them then we bring them help,” Kimberly Murray said.

2 News spoke to Mrs. Murray about how this competition isn't all about winning for her students and herself since she began teaching two years ago.

"It's working with the kids. It's teaching them to see how engaged they are, and how much fun they have. It's just been very exciting."

Ethan Wyatt, a sixth grader at Sequoyah is a part of the Technology Student Association and is in Murray’s class.

He said since growing up in Oklahoma, getting to learn how to fly drones will be beneficial for him in the future.

"Drones are very high-tech; they might be very small, but they can do a lot of things through it. It will be very useful for Oklahoma and every other state or country that deals with tornadoes,” Wyatt said.

Ethan and his classmates demonstrated the obstacle course they built themselves by learning how to cut PVC piping and use it to practice flying the drone.

While 2 News was at the school all of Murray’s students told us tech education is their favorite class because of how interactive it is.

Wyatt told us he enjoy Murray's class the most and has goals to follow in his teacher’s footsteps.

“I kind of want to teach and help with what Mrs. Murray is doing because how she is doing it is very fun,” Wyatt said.

Her students told 2 News they are working to get their recreational licenses so they can continue to fly drones outside of school.

Since learning Murray is a state finalist, Murray has won $2,500 of Samsung products for the school.

Next phase of the competition she and her class will make a three-minute video of how drones will help victims in disasters.

And on January 28th, Murray will learn if she is a state winner which is a $12,000 prize and a shot as a national finalist.

