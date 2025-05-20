State Auditor releases part of audit into Oklahoma Mental Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Auditor Cindy Byrd released the first part of her audit into the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (ODMHSAS).

The audit was done at the request of Governor Kevin Stitt after concerns arose surrounding funding at the department.

“This report is a financial analysis to estimate the short-term needs of ODMHSAS. It is not the final investigative audit report,” said Auditor Byrd. “However, even this abbreviated version reveals some glaring financial and systemic issues. ODMHSAS is a massive agency with an annual budget of more than $750-Million. It needs a director with executive managerial experience and a mastery of basic budgetary and compliance skills.”

The report finds ODMHSAS needs $29 million in supplemental for FY25.

Byrd said that while she was happy to accommodate the Governor’s request, she now looks forward to completing the work she was forced to delay.

“The urgency of rectifying the mismanagement at ODMHSAS has forced SA&I to backburner other important audits,” Byrd said. “We plan to resume our work on the audits of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and several others immediately.”

Read the full report here.

Governor Kevin Stitt also released more information from the independent investigation into the department. CPA David Greenwell completed the report.

It outlines much of the same information as the state audit and provides recommendations for future procedures.

Read that report here.

