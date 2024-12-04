Standoff ends in Muskogee after teen suspect taken into custody

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A teen is in custody after Muskogee police received a tip a wanted teenage suspect was inside a home Tuesday afternoon in Muskogee.

The standoff occurred near North 52nd Steet and Emporia.

Police said the suspect, 17-year-old Jaxon Vaughn, was wanted for two felony counts of discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

Police activated the Special Operations Team after Vaughn refused to leave the house.

Muskogee Police said Vaughn was taken into custody without further incident.

Woodward Police were searching for Vaughn after he walked away from the Woodward Hospital while in the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

