Stacy Lee Drake arrested, charged with double homicide in Gans

SALLISAW, Okla. — Stacy Lee Drake is charged with murder after two people were killed in Gans on June 18.

Drake was found two days later, on June 20, in Morrilton, Arkansas.

Investigators identified the victims as Tara Underwood and Taylor Sharp.

2 News spoke with Tara's family before Drake was found:

ON THE RUN: Search for suspect in Sequoyah County homicides

District Attorney Jack Thorp filed charges against Drake hours after he was captured.

“This senseless and violent act is truly heartbreaking,” said Thorp. “These victims and their loved ones deserve justice, and we will fight to see that done.”

Surveillance video allegedly shows Drake entering the business where the victims were found and then leaving in one of the victim's cars.

Authorities found the 50-year-old suspect in a motel with the victim's car.



Drake is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a weapon.

More charges are expected out of other states.

“I am extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication shown by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and the OSBI,” said Thorp. “I would also like to thank law enforcement in Arkansas from the Morrilton Police Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the Conway County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending this violent criminal.”

