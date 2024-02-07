Springdale Elementary third graders gifted new books

TULSA, Okla. — Third graders at Springdale Elementary got quite the surprise on Wednesday when they were gifted two new books and the chance to learn about the weather.

It was all a part of the 2 Cares for the Community campaign in partnership with Equity Bank to gift the joy of reading.

As students filed into the school auditorium, many surprised faces filled the room. When they found out what was happening, gasps were audible.

"I didn't know that,” exclaimed Bella Castro, a third grader at the school.

Meteorologist Michael Seger explained how he forecasts on the green screen and gave a tour of the 2 News storm truck alongside morning anchor Justin Fischer.

Equity Bank also showed up with a big check to stock the library.

“This is a donation to your school for $250 so you all can get some new books today," a representative with Equity Bank said.

All the excitement was to get kids excited about reading.

“We try to implement it throughout the day,” Theron Paul, a counselor at Springdale Elementary, said. The kids will have different times in the day when they can read by themselves."

Paul said reading at grade level, especially in the third grade, is crucial, which is why he's thrilled to see students engage with a book each day.

He adds that at his school, more than half of the students are bilingual, which is why adding more diverse books to the library is a big help.

“Adding books in Spanish and helping them feel welcome… we've seen a lot of growth in our children,” Paul said.

Bella Castro said reading is an escape for her.

“Reading calms me down a lot,” Castro said. Whenever I get frustrated, I grab a book and start reading."

Castro has some good advice for her classmates, too.

“Just read, and you'll feel it,” she said.

Castro is talking about the joy a good book can bring, which is something all the kids were able to experience by visiting the Gaining Ground bus, where books of all kinds were eager to be pulled from shelves.

