Things to do during Spring Break in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Spring break is here, and plenty of activities are happening all over Tulsa.

Activities like the Giant Robotic Bug Exhibit at the Tulsa Zoo. Director of Education Kaylen Compton wants their small stories to be told in a huge way.

"We hope that bringing this exhibit here will help bring their stories to life for everybody that comes through and that they can care about these animals," said Compton.

A giant black widow and hissing cockroach are just some of the bugs at the exhibit. Daryo Williams and his family had a blast learning about the insects.

"My favorite part was that the bugs actually moved, and it makes the sounds that the bugs make, so even though they're not real to the kids, it's real," said Williams.

The bug exhibit is also immersive. They have a stink bug blaster that blasts people with the smell of a stink bug.

Each day, the Tulsa Public Library offers different events during spring break, like movies and their kid’s zone. Youth librarian Rachalenn Dennis said she's happy to bring free fun to the community.

"Offer free things for families to do. I know that my parents took us to a lot of things at the library when I was a kid. It was important to us to be able to experience stuff," said Dennis.

Marketing specialist Sydney Brown with The Gathering Place said the park offers a variety of free activities for all ages.

"We've got an education zone, lawn games, a makers space with crafts, and different live performances throughout the day," Brown said.

It's not hard to find something fun to do each day of spring break. For the full list of Spring break events at the Tulsa Public Library, clickhere.

