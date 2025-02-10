SPECIAL DELIVERY: St. Francis security guard delivers baby outside Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A security guard at Saint Francis Hospital had an unexpected visitor on Feb. 7 when he helped deliver a baby in the hospital's circle drive.

Surveillance video shows the father flagging down a security guard as his wife gives birth right outside the hospital, it also shows the moments their son was welcomed into the world.

Ashton and Seth Buchanan’s new baby, Theodore, couldn’t wait to meet his parents.

The Buchanans drove to the hospital knowing that the baby was on the way, but before they could make it inside, Ashton's water broke in their truck.

That's when Seth ran to get a wheelchair and got security guard Marricco Edmundson, who was patrolling the area.

Shortly after arriving, Ashton said the baby was coming quickly.

"I was afraid I was not going to be able to catch him, so I kept telling the security guard to hold him, please, please hold him; I need help to hold him, and he stayed calm the entire time," said Ashton.

With Edmundson on hand, he and Ashton delivered 7-pound, 5-ounce baby Theodore.

But it didn't come without some added stress.

"The security guard helped her catch him. The cord was wrapped around his neck, I think they said three times, and he stuck his finger in between the umbilical cord and the neck to keep it from strangulating him," said Seth Buchanan.

The Buchanans praised Edmundson for his quick actions.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time the security guard has delivered a baby.

As a firefighter, he has welcomed two others before introducing Theodore to the world.

"This one here takes the cake. Like I said I wasn’t ready for this one and it caught me by surprise. But my training just kicked in and I did what I had to do to deliver a baby until staff arrived," said Edmundson.

At the end of the scenario, Edmundson officially met Theodore in a less stressful environment.

Now, both the Buchanans and Edmundson will always share the moment Theodore was born.

