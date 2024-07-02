Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SPACE INVADERS: Oklahoma trooper pulls over UFO

Highway Troopers pulls over UFO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Highway Troopers pulls over UFO
Highway Trooper pulls over UFO
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 02, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had a close encounter with an unidentified driving object.

OHP Trooper Ryan Vanleck pulled over a shiny motor vehicle over the weekend that was headed to a UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico.

Highway Trooper pulls over UFO

OHP said the trooper pulled over the UFO for an obstructed tag and let them go with a warning.

This isn't the first time the duo was pulled over on their way to New Mexico.

They also caught the eye of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7