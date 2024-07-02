SPACE INVADERS: Oklahoma trooper pulls over UFO

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had a close encounter with an unidentified driving object.

OHP Trooper Ryan Vanleck pulled over a shiny motor vehicle over the weekend that was headed to a UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OHP said the trooper pulled over the UFO for an obstructed tag and let them go with a warning.

This isn't the first time the duo was pulled over on their way to New Mexico.

They also caught the eye of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

