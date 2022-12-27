Southwest cancellations hit Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — Travel nightmares continue after the holiday weekend. Lots of folks in Green Country find themselves facing cancelations and long delays.

We see it almost every holiday. Long lines, significant delays, and cancelations... but this just seems different.

Airlines are struggling right now to get things back to normal. Just about 4,000 domestic flights were canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, nearly 2,500 more flights had already been called off.

Janice Sizemore is very familiar with travel nightmares.

“Well, we found out that the flights have been canceled. They’re saying it could be the end of the week or as far as January 2nd or 3rd even.”

Janice contacted 2 News about her two sons, who both need to return home. One is heading to Denver, and the other to South Korea, as he’s in the military. She says she's tried calling Southwest.

“We started calling Southwest here, while at their customer service, their 800 number, and it was saying that it wasn't a working number. And then, at times, it would answer and go on the telephone loop.”

That’s when they decided to head back to the airport this morning to try and get some help.

“We were here at about 3: 45 a.m. and the line was about half of what it is now.”

A line so long and a headache so deep, the Sizemores said enough is enough.

“So, my husband may be getting in the car today and driving our son to Denver.”

That would make an hour a 45-minute flight to a roughly 11-hour drive, and that’s just one way.

The Sizemores were dealing with Southwest. Roughly 60 percent of the airline's scheduled flights were canceled on both Monday and Tuesday.

Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it would look into the flight cancellations that are leaving travelers stranded across the country.

