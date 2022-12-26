New bomb dog Harley sniffs for safety at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — As many people start to fly home after the holidays, some may be greeted or sniffed by a dog at Tulsa International Airport.

Whether he’s sniffing chairs or trashcans, for three-year-old Harley, every day is like hide and seek.

His job is to sniff anything a person could hide an explosive in at the Tulsa airport. Harley likes his job, knowing his handler, Tulsa Police Officer Ed Twice, may pull out his favorite, squeaky ball.

"That is his toy. He loves this thing," Twice said. "He’ll do anything in the world for it. That’s his paycheck.”

The duo will walk nearly four miles every day.

Harley is from Germany, and arrived in Tulsa from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where he did 10 weeks of training.

If he were to smell something suspicious, Harley's fun-loving behavior would change.

“He would follow that odor to the highest concentration in his mind, and sit down," Twice said.

From there, Twice would call in TPD's bomb squad.

