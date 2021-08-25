Soldier surprises daughter during Broken Arrow art contest presentation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow teen received more of a reward than she signed up for after winning a local art contest on Wednesday.

Fast Signs and the City of Broken Arrow's Utilities Department presented 14-year-old Karelis Olivares with a plaque for winning the city's Drinking Water Week Art Contest early Wednesday.

Olivares, a 9th-grade student at All Saints Catholic School, created a permanent display on an electrical box at News Orleans Square titled "Water Fall."

However, during her award presentation, she received a surprise reunion with her father Carlos Olivares who has been serving in the Navy and stationed in San Diego.

