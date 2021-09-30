Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Social media threat deemed a hoax, BAPS and BAPD confirm

items.[0].image.alt
Hatfield, Mycah
Photo Courtesy: Broken Arrow High School Facebook
broken arrow high school.JPG
Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 10:08:08-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After a screenshot involving a possible threat to a local school district went viral online, the Broken Arrow Police Department and Broken Arrow Public Schools confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

The screenshot popped up on Wednesday and caused concerns for many families, especially those with students attending Broken Arrow Public Schools.

"We take any threats towards our children seriously and are responding with extra patrol and coordination with Broken Arrow Public Schools," BAPD said in a Facebook post.

The post continues to say that the screenshot didn't appear to target any particular school or BAPS, but the police department would continue to investigate the situation.

Wednesday night, both the school district and BAPD confirmed that the threat was deemed to be a hoax.

"The post has been used nationwide in an attempt to disrupt schools," writes the school district on Facebook. "We will continue to work with BAPD and will take every precaution to ensure that our schools remain safe for our students and staff."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7