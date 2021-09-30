Social media threat deemed a hoax, BAPS and BAPD confirm

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After a screenshot involving a possible threat to a local school district went viral online, the Broken Arrow Police Department and Broken Arrow Public Schools confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

The screenshot popped up on Wednesday and caused concerns for many families, especially those with students attending Broken Arrow Public Schools.

"We take any threats towards our children seriously and are responding with extra patrol and coordination with Broken Arrow Public Schools," BAPD said in a Facebook post.

The post continues to say that the screenshot didn't appear to target any particular school or BAPS, but the police department would continue to investigate the situation.

Wednesday night, both the school district and BAPD confirmed that the threat was deemed to be a hoax.

"The post has been used nationwide in an attempt to disrupt schools," writes the school district on Facebook. "We will continue to work with BAPD and will take every precaution to ensure that our schools remain safe for our students and staff."

