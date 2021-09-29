YouTube TV & NBC in negotiations, some channels may go dark

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma wants viewers to be aware if you currently watch 2 News on YouTube TV – you may soon lose the local station and your NBC programming.

YouTube TV and NBC are in a contract battle and if an agreement is not reached by 11:59 Thursday night then 2 News Oklahoma and all NBC stations will go away.

Unfortunately, this is not something we can control at 2 News Oklahoma because the dispute is between YouTube TV and NBC Universal.

All local coverage can be seen on the 2 News app for free! For NBC programming you can go to nbc.com to watch your favorite show there.

We hope the two groups reach an agreement quickly.

