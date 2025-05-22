Smoke at substation in Broken Arrow causes power outages

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Smoke at Public Service of Oklahoma substation in Broken Arrow left thousands without power on May 22.

According to the Broken Arrow Fire Department, New Orleans Street between Aspen and Elm was closed.

Drivers are recommended to avoid the area.

As of 2 p.m., around 17,000 customers are without power.

2 News reached out to PSO to learn more. We are waiting to hear back.

