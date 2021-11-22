Small Business Saturday: Tulsa businesses offering holiday deals

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is full of local businesses looking to offer unique goods and gifts to customers who are loading up for the holiday season.

The Tulsa Market District full of several local businesses including Mother Road Market.

The food hall and shopping center is home to 27 locally owned businesses near 11th Street and Lewis and is hosting a series of Holiday Art Markets on their patio. There will be live music and local arts and crafts:

11/27: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11/28: 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

12/3: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

12/10: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“This holiday season, people can eat, sip and shop local at Mother Road Market, and throughout the Tulsa Market District,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, President and CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “There are gifts for all ages and interests, from delicious Mexican cookies, Tulsa-branded apparel and locally made pet products to gifts that support important Oklahoma causes from Black-owned businesses and refugee-relocation efforts.”

The Shops at Mother Road Market merchants are celebrating Small Business Saturday with sales and giveaways:

With a purchase of $50 or more at Felizsta, shoppers will receive a handmade Feliz Navidad ornament (while supplies last)

Spin the prize wheel at Mythic City with a purchase of at least $50 for a free prize (while supplies last)

Spend more, save more at Graham Collective and shop the store’s extended hours, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 27 - Sat., Nov. 28

Shop for the perfect tree at Saturday’s Christmas Tree lot, featuring trees from a local garden center, Southwood.

Merchants along the Tulsa Market District have also launched a holiday gift guide, featuring 20 gifts that are uniquely Tulsa. From a Buck Atom’s snow globe to a Veldy’s essential wine and cheese box, the businesses that call Route 66 home in Tulsa have all one needs to complete their holiday shopping. Get your gifts on Route 66: Tulsa Market District Gift Guide [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

The Market District is home to several locally-sold holiday items from locations like Big Dipper Creamery, Eleanor’s Bookshop, Mythic Press and Knot Yours.

