Skiatook ranch faces transformation into solar plant amid resident concerns

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A sprawling 3,300-acre ranch known as Star Lake Ranch is home to free-roaming cattle, but it may soon be transformed into a solar farm. While the potential project promises significant economic benefits, local residents are expressing concerns about the impact on the community's landscape.

Marna Salts, a long-time resident, shared her thoughts about the proposed Shamrock Solar Plant.

“It’s a beautiful place, with cows and everything,” she said. “I think for beautification, it would be an eyesore.” Salts worries the solar panels would detract from the natural beauty of the area.

Among the opposition, Salts suggested an alternative layout: "Why can't the cows be out front and the solar panels be pushed back so they're not seen?" Her sentiments echo a wider community skepticism that has emerged online, with many residents taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Shannon Galatain Buziecki, another community member, stated in a message that the proposed solar farm would not benefit the town and expressed a desire for the land to be developed for homes and businesses instead.

In response to resident concerns, Mark Crowl, a representative from Pine Gate Renewable's, the parent company of Shamrock Solar, addressed fears about the project’s implications.

“It would generate almost $37 million in new property taxes,” he noted. Crowl explained that these funds would support local schools and the city directly.

Pine Gate is also in discussions with the city’s economic authority to ensure that the tax revenue benefits the community. Furthermore, the company has committed to keeping 170 acres of the property alongside State Highway 20 available for future housing developments.

Salts, while not in favor of the solar project, acknowledges the financial realities. “There’s kind of two sides to the story. I wouldn’t like to see it, but I’m not going to fault them for making money on their land,” she said.

Construction on the solar farm is set to begin in 2028, with operations projected to start in 2030. As the debate continues, residents of Skiatook remain divided over the vision for their landscape and future.

