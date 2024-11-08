Watch Now
Skiatook police investigating after person shot multiple times

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating after a male juvenile was shot multiple times.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Hwy 20 and North 52nd West Avenue.

Police said they are searching for a suspect.

2 News is on scene and will update this story when we learn more.

