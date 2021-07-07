Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skiatook police investigate multiple incidents of vandalism at American Legion

items.[0].image.alt
Skiatook Police Department
American Legion vandalism
American Legion vandalism
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:01:46-04

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in various vandalism reports happening at the American Legion building.

According to the organization's website, American Legion is a nonprofit whose mission is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, and local communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness.

According to Skiatook authorities, the vandalism has been ongoing at the building since March.

Some of the vandalism incidents include:

  • stealing letters off plaques
  • various uses of profanity on the property

Officers are asking if anyone happens to know who is responsible for the ongoing vandalism issues to contact the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7