Skiatook police investigate multiple incidents of vandalism at American Legion

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in various vandalism reports happening at the American Legion building.

According to the organization's website, American Legion is a nonprofit whose mission is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, and local communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness.

According to Skiatook authorities, the vandalism has been ongoing at the building since March.

Some of the vandalism incidents include:



stealing letters off plaques

various uses of profanity on the property

Officers are asking if anyone happens to know who is responsible for the ongoing vandalism issues to contact the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.

